BHUBANESWAR: There is no uniformity in the functioning of Government-run universities in the State. While one university has more than 280 colleges affiliated to it, another has to deal with only 50 colleges.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of newly opened universities that was presided over by Governor and Chancellor of Universities, SC Jamir here on Monday. The VCs said uniform affiliation system has become the need of the hour for all universities for proper functioning, academic resource exchange and implementation of important measures like Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

In 2015, the State Government upgraded three erstwhile colleges into universities - Ramadevi Women’s University, Gangadhar Meher University and Khallikote Cluster University. The Odisha State Open University became functional in the same year. However, these institutions are yet to open new departments or create additional infrastructure for functioning as universities. Some of the universities do not have adequate number of laboratories and a good library and continue to face faculty crunch which has been reflecting on their research output.

VCs of these institutions informed the Chancellor about various problems they are facing and the latter directed Additional Secretary of Higher Education Department and Finance Department to address the issues. He directed the VCs to focus on increasing research output and introduce market-oriented and skill development courses in the curriculum.

Additionally, the universities were directed to form committees that would look into fulfilling various requirements to avail funds from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Chancellor also asked the VCs of Khallikote Cluster University, Odisha State Open University, RD Women’s University and Gangadhar Meher University to focus on conducting examinations and publication of results on time, filling up of vacant seats and proper functioning of placement cells.