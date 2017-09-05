BHUBANESWAR: Twenty-five years after they were charged with corruption, a former clerical staff of Mayurbhanj DRDA office and a printing press owner were convicted by a Vigilance court and handed out jail sentences.

Durga Madhab Mohapatra, former head clerk at the office of DRDA was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada. The court sentenced him one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `5,000. Similarly, proprietor of Purushottam Press, Baripada, Hemendra Mohan Panda was handed out a similar sentence.However, case against Md Sarwan, the former PO, DRDA of Mayurbhanj was abated as he passed away in 2012.

According to the case record, Sarwan had issued orders to Panda to supply 50,000 No Dues Certificate (NDC) and 75,000 IRDP subsidy adjustment forms. However, Panda supplied only 44,000 NDC forms but submitted bills for the full amount. Accordingly, payment was made to him.

When the matter came to light following an audit, a case was formally registered in 1992 against Sarwan, Mohapatra and Panda for misappropriation of Government money to the tune of Rs 99,774 by forging the accounts. On Monday, the Vigilance court pronounced the judgement.

Special PP of Vigilance Court, Baripada, K C Satpathy conducted the case while R R Das Kanungo, former Inspector, Vigilance Baripada was the IO.