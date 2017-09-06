BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday expressed confidence that the party will achieve the target of winning 120 out of 147 Assembly seats in the State in the next election.

“National BJP president Amit Shah has given the target to the party’s State unit after assessing the political situation and gauging the mood of the people during his visit to the State in July. The party will definitely achieve the goal,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan, who was elevated to Cabinet rank and given additional portfolio of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Sunday reshuffle, said Shah has entrusted the task of winning the next Assembly election with this big margin to lakhs of party workers who are working hard in 36,000 booths across the State. Pradhan was given a rousing reception by party workers after his arrival at the airport and later at the party’s state headquarters here.

Pradhan went to Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath in the afternoon and after return attended a meeting at the party office to review preparations for Shah’s visit. The meeting was also attended by national BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Soudan Singh and other senior leaders of the State.