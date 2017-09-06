BHUBANESWAR: A young man from Kanpur acted in the nick of time to tip off Commissionerate Police about an acquaintance of his who had progressed up to the 10th stage of the deadly online game of dares, Blue Whale challenge.

Tipped off on Twitter by the Kanpur youngster, Vishal Srivastava, Commissionerate of Police swung into action on Tuesday and successfully stopped the Blue Whale player, an engineering student from Keonjhar, by patiently counselling him. The BTech student has been handed over to his parents.

Srivastava came to know of the student, whose identity was not revealed, through a common friend who told him that he knew of an engineering student who seemed to be playing the Blue Whale game. It was the engineering student’s status update on social media that gave rise to the suspicion.

The engineering student was staying in a hostel at Cuttack where he studies in a private engineering college. After downloading the game, the teenager moved to the 10th stage of the game. Srivastava posted an alert to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police on their Twitter page, and policemen responded quickly. Working with Vishal, they tracked down the student to his hostel in Cuttack.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhileswar Singh said, “Two of our officers sat down with the boy and counselled him. He was a little scared in the beginning but later cooperated and is normal now.”

Singh said, the teenager had read about the game in the media and had searched online for it “out of curiosity”. After finding a link, he downloaded it and began to take part in the dares. One of the steps required him to consume a glass of water mixed with 27 spoonfuls of salt. He also had carved the outline of a whale on his forearm which is another of the 50 challenges given to participants.

Singh said police also found out from the Blue Whale player that another friend of his was also into the game. Verification revealed that the friend had uploaded a fake status update for fun. “That boy is perfectly fine and had not taken part in the challenge,” the Cuttack DCP said.

Police commissioner Y B Khurania called for more parental supervision of teenagers. “Teenagers live in a different world which is cut off from the real while parents think their wards are busy with academic tasks. It is time for increased parental as well institutional supervision to pull youngsters out of virtual reality,” he added.Earlier, the Police Commissionerate had issued an advisory for parents as well as youngsters suggesting ways to stay clear of such deadly online attractions.

IT Dept to create awareness

Bhubaneswar: With the Blue Whale game panic spreading fast, the Electronics and IT Department on Tuesday held consultations to tink of strategies that could help raise awareness on the issue. IT Minister Chandrasarathi Behera and Secretary Ashok Meena met experts in this regard. Behera said, more domain experts will be consulted before the Department comes up with a plan to keep youngsters away from the lure of the game.

3 more cyber PS ready

Bhubaneswar: The Home Department, on Tuesday, announced operationalisation of three more cyber crime police stations at Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved a proposal in this regard in May. To man the cyber crime police stations, 33 posts have been created. Each cyber police station will have two inspectors, four sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables. The State’s first cyber crime police station operates out of the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack. The cyber police stations have been assigned regions. The one at Cuttack has coastal districts under its jurisdiction, while Berhampur unit will look after the southern region. Sambalpur and Rourkela cyber police stations will look after central and western parts.