BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government will provide free uniforms to all students in government-run schools. This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the State-level Teachers Day celebration here on Tuesday. Earlier students belonging to BPL category were given free uniforms, from now onwards students from above poverty line (APL) category would be covered under the scheme, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that Class IX students of Government schools will be provided free bicycles from next academic year onwards. Currently, only Class X students are being provided with the facility.On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated 100 teachers of Government schools, including 25 women teachers, with State Teacher Award. They were provided a cheque of `25,000 each besides, a citation highlighting their contribution. Earlier, the teachers were selected for the award by a selection committee formed by the School and Mass Education Department.

Earlier in the day, Naveen took to Twitter to convey Teachers’ Day greetings. “Greetings to teachers on #TeachersDay and homage to scholar, philosopher & former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan on birth anniversary,” he tweeted. The day was celebrated by students across all schools.

Learning app launched

A learning application for students, PraDigi was launched on the occasion of Teachers Day in the Capital City. Based on interactive games, the application aims to act as a catalyst for students in understanding subjects like Arithmetic, Science and Language. Apart from these three subjects, the app contains colouring and music games.

The digital initiative, a project of Pratham, offers children high-quality, interactive content to improve their basic literacy and Maths skills, support their subject-specific competencies, and promote their ability to think critically. There are separate games for age groups of three to six (pre-primary), six to 10 (primary) and eight to 14 (upper primary) namely - ‘Kheli Badi’, ‘Khel Poori’, and ‘Dekha O Sikha’.

Currently, 25 games and more than 500 videos are available for the three age groups in Odia and the application that runs on Android platform can be downloaded from Google Playstore. The games are available, both online and offline modes.

The organisation, that is working with the School and Mass Education Department in implementing effective methods of learning in 300 government-run schools in the State, will provide each school with a tablet that is preloaded with PraDigi app. Sources said resource persons from the organisation will initially train the rural students in understanding the games and playing them in small groups. The event was attended by OPEPA Director Mahendra Kumar Mallik and Director of Secondary Education Ratnakar Rout.