BERHAMPUR: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Surya Narayan Patro on Tuesday warned vendors of stringent action if they sold fertilisers at more than the government fixed price of Rs 295 per bag.

Patro, who was here to attend the second Ganjam Zilla Parishad meeting at Chhatrapur, also said that this year the State Government has fixed the minimum support price of paddy at Rs 1,550 per quintal and would purchase the entire paddy stock of farmers except the quantity that they reserve for themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh said the Zilla Parishad should regularly supervise implementation of all government schemes in the district. MPs Sidhant Mahapatra and Ladu Kishore highlighted various problems faced by the people in the district at the meeting. The Ministers felicitated Collector Prem Chandra Choudhury and PD DRDA Vijay Amrut Kulange for Ganjam being adjudged as the best district in implementation of rural housing schemes both at State and national level.