BERHAMPUR:Celebration of Teacher’s Day at village school in Bania under Khalikote block took a tragic turn on Tuesday as a Class VI student died after a boundary wall collapsed on him.

The student was identified as 11-year-old Balaji Gouda.Sources said Balaji had gone to participate in Teacher’s Day celebration at the school. During the revelry, the kid went outside to relieve himself. As the school toilet is under construction, he went near the boundary wall. All of a sudden, a tractor laden with sand hit the wall while entering the school premises.

The wall collapsed and Balaji was crushed under the debris. On hearing the kid’s screams, people present nearby pulled out Balaji and rushed him to Khalikote hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. As the news spread, locals staged protest demanding compensation and refused to hand over Balaji’s body to cops for autopsy. Khalikote Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mohapatra along with other officials rushed to the spot and provided `10,000 from the Red Cross Fund to the deceased’s kin. Following assurance from the Tehsildar of adequate compensation, the irate locals called off their agitation and released the body for postmortem.