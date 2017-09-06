ANGUL:Elected representatives boycotted the eighth Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting of NALCO held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised to discuss the pending issues of rehabilitation and resettlement of NALCO oustees. Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, MLAs RK Singh, BK Pradhan and Susanta Behera were present. Protesting absence of the NALCO CMD TK Chand, they walked out of the meeting in protest. They said no important decision can be taken in the absence of the CMD.

Sources in the district administration said the meeting continued even after the boycott but no final decision on any of the issues discussed was taken. Another RPDAC meeting will be held in the presence of the CMD and all pending issues would be discussed. RDC (north) DV Swamy, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal and SP Brajesh Rai were present in the meeting, which was attended by NALCO Director (Personnel) B K Thakur, Executive Director R K Mishra and General Manager P K Mahanty.