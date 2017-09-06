NEW DELHI: The Congress is fast losing the opposition space to the BJP in Odisha and must put its house in order, AICC observers have told party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Infighting, coupled with indiscipline and a weak organisation are some of the major concerns flagged by the three-member panel, said the sources.

“The state Congress needs to work like a team only then we can hope for some results. Otherwise, its a downward slide,” said a senior AICC functionary.

Given widespread resentment against Odisha Congress chief Prasad Harichandan, the panel report could lead to a new person heading the state unit, the sources said.

The party MLAs, led by Congress legislative party leader Narasingh Mishra have been campaigning for the past several months to replace Harichandan with Niranjan Pattnaik.

However, party insiders acknowledged that even a new state unit chief may not be able to stem the rot that has set in in the Odisha Congress over the past decade even as an aggressive BJP has been succesful in making significant inroads in the state of late.

The Congress has been out of power in the state for around 18 years and drastic measures are not taken in time, the party may soon move to the number three slot.

Though the next assembly elections in Odisha are likely to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the two events could be advanced to 2018 to suit the BJP.

Bosltered by its massive win in the local body polls in the state in April, the saffron party had held its national executive in capital Bhubaneshwar to further consolidate its vote share.

The assessment of the BJD, from whom the BJP is trying to wrest power, is also worrying for the Congress.

“Many Congress leaders are just waiting to switch sides with the BJP. We too are facing the same problem. The Congres is losing the opposition space to the BJP,” a senior BJD leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

Sensing the people’s mood for change, several state Congress leaders had joined the BJP in June.

Alarmed over the observers’ report, Rahul went into a huddle on Tuesday along with Harichandan and around 30 senior state leaders in a desperate attempt to salvage the situation.

In its report, the three-member observers’ panel comprising Tamrdhwaj Sahu, former union minister Jitendra Singh and party lawmaker from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, has suggested various plans of action including revamping the state unit, said the sources.

“The observers have submitted their report. Rahulji will accordingly take decisions,” AICC general secretary in charge of Odisha affairs BK Hari Prasad told The New Indian Express.