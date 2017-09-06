JAGATSINGHPUR: Face of a liquor vendor was blackened and he was paraded through villages with a garland of slippers around his neck by women activists in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday. The incident took place in protest against illegal sale of liquor in Gadaharishpur village under Erasama police limits and the vendor is Maheswar Jena of the village.

Women of Jhasirani Mahila SHG, who along with members of 74 other women SHGs have been spearheading anti-liquor protest in Gadaharishpur panchayat, found Jena selling liquor to some villagers. They also found out that Jena had hid hundreds of liquor bottles in a pond in the village for sale. Apparently, he supplied the bottles at ration shops in the panchayat. Some members of the SHG caught Jena selling liquor and roughed him up. When the other SHG members received the news, they placed a garland of slippers around his neck and blackened his face. Jena was then paraded in Gadaharishpur and nearby villages by the women. He was allowed to go after he assured the women not to sell liquor in the area again.

Gadaharishpur panchayat sarpanch Bhimsen Rout said an anti-liquor movement was started on August 5 by the women activists of 75 SHGs. So far, they have damaged 25 liquor shops in different villages of the panchayat to stop illegal sale of liquor. A few days back, women activists had set afire the liquor shop of Sangakar Kandi at Garia village under Gadaharishpur panchayat. The activists alleged that after liquor shops and bars near highways were closed down, vendors have started selling liquor on the roadside in the villages. Although they had informed the local administration about it, officials did not pay heed to their complaint.

A similar incident was reported in Kendrapara district last week where a 34-year-old woman was tied and beaten up by a group of women activists in Gogua village. The woman, Sasmita Patra, was accused of selling liquor in the village and its nearby areas. The activists also raided her house and seized 25 liquor bottles. They also tried to manhandle policemen who reached the spot to rescue Sasmita and blocked Cuttack-Chandbali road at Gogua Chhack by burning tyres protesting the liquor sale.