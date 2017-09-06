BHUBANESWAR: Two temporary police camps will be opened in the boys’ hostels in Utkal University for one month in the wake of the students’ union election. This was decided at a meeting between Vice-Chancellor (VC) Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, advisor Jayanta Parida and superintendents of all hostels in the university on Tuesday. The temporary police camps will be opened in boys hostel 1 and 6 and the VC will write to the DCP in this regard.

A special squad has been formed comprising head of the departments, administrative officials and hostel superintendents to keep an eye on the law and order situation in the campus. Beginning September 15, hostel superintendents and assistant superintendents will keep round-the-clock vigil on movement of students in all the 14 hostels (seven boys and as many girls’ hostels) to check entry of outsiders.