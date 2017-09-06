CUTTACK: Intensifying crackdown on antisocial elements in a bid to make the Millennium City ‘crime-free’, Commissionerate Police nabbed notorious criminal Sk Rahul after an encounter on Tuesday.

According to DCP Akhileswar Singh, Sk Rahul (21) is a close associate of dreaded criminal Sk. Sakil, an aide of gangster Tito. Rahul of Baunsagali under Dargha Bazaar police limits was wanted in a series of criminal cases.

The DCP said, acting on a tip off, a special squad of Cuttack police tried to nab Rahul at an isolated place near Chahata Ghat. But, when he attempted to flee from the spot by opening fire at police from his 9 mm pistol police retaliated. Police opened one round of fire and a bullet hit his right leg, said the DCP. The injured criminal has been admitted SCB Medical College and Hospital.