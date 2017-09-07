BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police arrested a man for selling brown sugar in Laxmisagar. The miscreant has been identified as SK Islam alias Kadam.Acting on a tip-off, the city cops nabbed Kadam from near a hotel in Old Station Bazaar here. In another development, the city cops intercepted an unmanned four-wheeler near Kesura.

About 24 kg cannabis was being transported in the vehicle. “While patrolling in the area, PCR vehicle personnel found a car parked along the road road. We suspect the miscreants transporting the cannabis fled on seeing the cops. Investigation into the matter is on,” Saheed Nagar police said.

Khandagiri police arrested two persons for harassing food vendors in the area during the procession ceremony of Lord Ganesh. However, the cops are yet to arrest the miscreants who had manhandled Siripur police outpost havildar during the same procession ceremony.

Police sources said the stipulated date fixed by the Commissionerate Police for the procession ceremony of Lord Ganesh has already crossed, but locals in few areas have deliberately delayed it.