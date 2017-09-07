BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police, on Wednesday, issued comprehensive guidelines on dealing with online game of dares, Blue Whale Challenge, which is said to have led several teenagers to attempt suicide across the country.

The advisory came after Commissionerate of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack tracked down and counselled an engineering student in Cuttack after he had progressed to the 10th stage of the game.

Odisha DGP RP Sharma has directed his staff to disseminate guidelines among parents, teachers and peer groups on detecting youngsters in the grip of the deadly game.

The advisory tells parents to observe any changes in eating or sleeping habits of children, sudden drop in social interaction, too much time spent on the phone or talk about running away from home besides cut marks on their arms and thighs, sudden interest in watching horror movies, weird updates on their social media accounts and justifying acts of suicide by others. The advisory urges parents to consult a psychiatrist rather than a physician and not confront them. Similarly, teachers have been instructed to keep an eye on falling grades and declining social behavior in their students and inform the school authorities upon observing any suspicious behaviour.

Sharma also directed IICs and OICs to conduct meetings with school and college authorities and apprise them about the game. “Police personnel have been instructed to respond to incidents related to the Blue Whale Game swiftly and take immediate steps to identify website links and mobile and web-based applications containing the game. They have also been instructed to conduct frequent checks at internet cafes and scrutinise web search history to ascertain whether games like A Quiet House, A Silent House, A Sea of Whales and Wake Me Up At 4.30 am have been searched by customers.

CP issues guidelines

Commissionerate Police also issued an advisory on the Blue Whale Challenge. The Twin City cops pointed out that though the Central Government had directed Internet giants like Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and others to immediately stop the avaibility of the game, it is suspected that the youngsters are possibly getting its access from closed social media groups. The city cops warned that the youngsters between 12 years and 19 years are vulnerable to this game, and requested the parents to keep themselves updated about the recent activities on the internet. Twin City police also asked the parents to approach local police if they find their children are involved in the game and seek advice from them for further action.