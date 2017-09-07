BHUBANESWAR: As global climate change is considerably affecting all and will continue to have an impact on food supply, experts at a national seminar here on Wednesday said, climate resilient and water smart technologies need to be developed harnessing the cutting edge technological advancements and innovations.

Speaking at the seminar on ‘Climate change: Impact on Aquatic Environment and Fish Health’, Director of ICAR-NRRI at Cuttack Dr H Pathak called for concerted efforts for developing mitigation and adaptation strategies to make Indian agriculture more climate resilient.The seminar was organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in association with National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and Association of Aquaculturists (AoA) at Bhubaneswar.

Director of ICAR-CIFA Dr JK Sundaray said, “Aquaculture farmers have been suffering from poor growth, mortality, poor reproductive integrity and increase in disease incidences in fish farming because there are no norms or guidelines to address these issues.”The national seminar recommended the actionable strategies to mitigate the climate change impacts. Besides emphasising more on climate education, the experts said successful adaptation measures should be documented and disseminated to the farmer communities.

Around 70 research scientists from ICAR-CIFA, officers from State Fisheries Department, members of NAAS and AoA participated. Among others, former Joint Director of ICAR-CIFE Dr AK Pal, Director of ILS Dr AK Parida and former VC of FM University Prof SP Adhikary also spoke. A souvenir was released on the occasion.