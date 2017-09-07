RAYAGADA:The Rayagada District Court on Wednesday acquitted Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda in the murder of two tribals of Kashipur block six years back. In absence of substantial evidence against Panda, the District Judge Court cleared him of the charges of killing Sashi Majhi and Kailash Majhi.

Sashi and Kailash were branded as police informers and killed by the Red rebels in June, 2011 at Kanjangmandi village under Kashipur.

As per case records, a group of Maoists had called the duo from their homes and slit their throats in full public view. The two tribals belonged to Dhobasil and Sanamatru villages respectively.

Apart from murder, Panda was also charged with burglary, but was found not guilty by the court. The case was initially tried in the JMFC Court before being transferred to Rayagada District Judge Court. The District Judge pronounced the verdict basing on the statements of 15 witnesses including eyewitnesses Sashi’s wife and one Jaga Majhi. When asked to identify Panda, both denied knowing him. They also told the court that they did not know the person who killed Sashi and Kailash.

Panda was booked in 134 cases but has, so far, been released in 13 cases. In Rayagada, he is facing prosecution in another three cases. This is the first case to be tried in Rayagada court in which he was acquitted.Later, speaking to media, Panda said he was framed in many cases by police.

Investigating officer of this case V Raghunath Rao was also examined, but the court was not satisfied with his statement, Panda added.