JAJPUR: A relative of Dutee Chand was killed and another injured when the sprinter’s car met with an accident near Biju Nagar under Kuakhia police limits on NH-5 on Wednesday. Dutee, a native of Gopalpur village in the district, was not travelling in the vehicle when the mishap took place.

The deceased is Utkal Keshari Guin (24) of Hingula Sahi and the injured is Dhaneswar Das of Majhisahi, both under Gopalpur village limits. Dhaneswar was driving the car. They were on their way to Kuakhia bazaar from Gopalpur when the accident took place at around 5.30 pm near Biju Nagar. While Utkal died on the spot, Dhaneswar was rushed to the Dharmasala primary health centre from where he was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.

Sources said the driver lost control over the vehicle and the car hit a stationary truck from behind.

Earlier in April this year, Dutee’s Nano car was set on fire by some miscreants in her native village. The Nano was gifted to her in 2013 by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in recognition of her achievements in the National School Games Athletics Championship.