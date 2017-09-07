BHAWANIPATNA:As many as two persons died and five others were hospitalised due to acute gastroenteritis in Bordijhola village under Sillet gram panchayat under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Dambru Majhi (40) and Laxi Majhi (32). Five others affected by gastroenteritis have been admitted to Thuamul Rampur community health centre (CHC). The deceased and affected persons all belong to same family, sources said.

(Left) Affected villagers undergoing treatment at Thuamul Rampur CHC and the inaccessible Bordijhola village under Sillet gram panchayat I Express

On being informed, Health officials from Thuamul Rampur and neighbouring Kalayansinghpur in Rayagada district rushed to the affected village to take stock of the situation.In-charge CDMO Labanyaprava Mund said field staff of the Health Department in Thuamul Rampur have been asked to take preventive measures and remain alert to meet any eventualities. The outbreak of the disease is sporadic and caused due to consumption of contaminated water and unhygienic food, Mund said.Sources said like many areas of Thuamul Rampur, Sillet has been rendered inaccessible after the flash floods in July this year. The affected village Bordijhola, which has 15 households, is not approachable by vehicles from Thuamul Rampur side.

Several areas in the tribal-dominated block are inaccessible due to bad road condition and plagued by poor health service network. There are two primary health centres in Thuamul Rampur which are run by NGOs on PPP mode. The CHC located at the block headquarters has only three doctors against the sanctioned post of five. While there is no Ayush doctor, the two bike ambulances provided by the district administration can only reach a few roadside villages.This being the scenario, the Health Department needs to take extra caution during monsoon which is the peak season for outbreak of gastroenteritis and malaria, the sources added.

Unhealthy facts

