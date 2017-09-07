JEYPORE:The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Koraput landed in trouble on Wednesday for allowing his office driver to drive a tractor in an inebriated condition. The driver rammed the vehicle into a house damaging it completely. The incident took place in Patraput village in Jeypore on Wednesday.

RTO Pravat Chandra Pradhan had seized a sand-laden tractor near the village as its driver could not produce the mandatory documents. The driver, however, managed to flee the spot when Pradhan was busy interacting with some other officials. He then asked his office driver Shiva Sada to drive the tractor and take it to the police station nearby. Sada, who was in an inebriated condition, rammed the tractor into a house. Fortunately, the house owner and his family members were not present during the accident. However, after the incident villagers held the driver hostage and blocked the Jeypore- Malkangiri State Highway demanding compensation.Senior police officials rushed to the spot and Pradhan assured to repair the damaged house following which, the road blockade was called off.