BARIPADA:The long-standing demand of Mayurbhanj has finally been fulfilled. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH), which has been named after freedom fighter and founder of Ol Chiki script Pandit Raghunath Murmu, at Baripada. The MCH will have an annual intake of 100 students.

Addressing the first batch of students, the Chief Minister said the MCH is a gift of the State Government to people of the district and it would ensure quality medical care in the region. “The medical college here has fulfilled the decades-long dreams of the people of Mayurbhanj and would serve the healthcare needs of the tribals of far-flung areas of the district,” he said.

Naveen, who had inaugurated Saheed Laxman Nayak MCH on Monday, said the MCH at Baripada was named after Pandit Raghunath Murmu for his contribution towards tribal education. “The MCHs at Koraput and Baripada will produce 200 MBBS doctors in a period of five years and six months,” he said, while urging students and teaching faculties to maintain the highest professionalism by giving best medical services to people.

With opening of both Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, the number of MBBS seats in the State has gone up to 850, he said, adding that the State Government will add 200 more seats to reach the 1,000 mark.Classes for the first batch of students began on Wednesday. While 75 per cent of infrastructure works of the MCH has been completed, the remaining work is nearing completion. Set up over 21 acres of land, the MCH has been set up with an expenditure of `185 crore so far. Equipment are being procured in a phased wise manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Pratap Jena said it was a challenge for the State Government to complete the MCHs at Koraput and Baripada within a short span of time. The Government will spend another `50 crore for infrastructure development of Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH and the healthcare facilities here will be of international standard, he said and added that two more government-run MCHs will become operational next year at Balasore and Balangir districts.

The Chief Minister had laid foundation stone for the MCH in 2015 and funds were sanctioned by both the State and the Centre. When the Medical Council of India (MCI) visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH on December 21, it did not give the Letter of Permission following which, the State Government moved the Supreme Court Oversight Committee to get clearance for functioning of the MCH from this academic session.

As of now, nine professors, 15 senior professors, 13 associate professors, 36 assistant professors, 22 lecturers and 99 para-medical staff have been appointed in the MCH, informed Principal Srikrushna Mohapatra.Prior to the Chief Minister’s visit, Congress leader Prakash Kar Mohapatra and 20 other party workers were detained by police.