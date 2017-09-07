BALANGIR:The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the State Government to pay `2 lakh compensation to an electrocution victim of Nandupala Primary School in Balangir.

As per reports, eight-year-old student Debendra Sethi sustained grievous injuries after coming in contact with a high voltage wire passing over Nandupala Primary School on August 25, 2014. He was taken to Patnagarh hospital and later shifted to VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla after his condition worsened.

The petitioner, Dillip Kumar Dash of Kalahandi, stated that the mishap took place due to gross negligence on the part of Electricity department. Acting on the petition, the Commission on September 9, 2014 directed the authorities concerned to submit an action taken report within four weeks.

Following the NHRC direction, WESCO authorities submitted a report which stated that the non-fatal electrical mishap took place due to low ground clearance of the 11 KV line which was above the school building.Moreover, despite request by the school managing committee, WESCO authorities did not take steps to shift the line.

The Commission observed that both the school and WESCO authorities violated the human rights of the victim and sought a reply from the State Government as to why a monetary compensation of `2 lakh should not be paid to the child. Balangir SP has also been asked to submit the status of FIR in the above incident.