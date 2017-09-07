BHUBANESWAR: IN a move that will help save lives, Odisha Fire Service Department on Wednesday introduced Jet Ski (watercraft) services at Ramchandi beach in Puri district.

Informing about the services, Fire Officer (central range), BB Das said, “Jet Ski is a foreign product and was procurred at a cost of over `14 lakh. This is for the first time in the country that any fire service department has procurred such a watercraft. Jet Ski is an advanced version of a water scooter and is more powerful.”

Ten personnel of the department are undergoing training at Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute at Ramachandi to operate the Jet Ski, he added. The fire services personnel deployed as life guards at Puri beach used to swim for rescue operation but after introduction of the watercraft, the personnel can move swiftly through the waves and carry out rescue operations more speedily thus saving more precious lives.

As many as 37 tourists drowned in the sea in Puri between 2014 and 2016, according to State Tourism Department. While eight tourists drowned in 2014, as many as 11 and 18 tourists lost their lives in 2015 and 2016 respectively.