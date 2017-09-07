ROURKELA:Overflowing drains in the steel city have washed away the tall claims of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on sanitation. Despite dry weather, drain water flooded the Rourkela main road in front of Pani Market Complex at Uditnagar three days back. The RMC authorities, who had claimed that major drains had been cleaned at an expenditure of `16 lakh two months back, started the desilting work in a huff.

Shatrughan Prasad, a shopkeeper, complained that for the last two days, he is unable to run his shop due to the stink emanating from the drain silt dumped near the complex. Another shopkeeper, Pintu Agarwal, said pedestrians are forced to walk through the stinking filth on congested area. Scores of residents in different areas of the city complained that drain cleaning is not done on a regular basis and pointed out at the heaps of stinking garbage that are allowed to pile up. With sanitation lying in shambles, it is a mockery of Rourkela’s Smart City tag, they said.

Incidentally, sanitation services of the nine densely populated RMC Wards (Ward 14 to 22) have been privatised at an annual expenditure of about `76 lakh. Moreover, the RMC has recently deployed 176 contractual sanitary workers for the rest 31 Wards. A vehicle-mounted garbage compactor, 100 waste bins and other equipment have been procured at a cost of over `1 crore in the last two years. Funds are also being frittered away in the name of public sanitation without any effective results while the Swachh App is lying defunct.

Former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Narendra Tripathy blamed lack of monitoring for poor sanitation and demanded that accountability be fixed. He said though garbage lifting from the main road stretch has improved, the situation is bad in interior pockets of nine privatised Wards. Heaps of garbage are being dumped at a dozen of residential locations in Basanti Colony, Chhend Colony, Civil Township, Koel Nagar, Orampara and other areas, he said.

Acting RMC Commissioner Sushma Bilung said the authorities are taking necessary measures to improve the situation. Health Officer Dr BK Mishra admitted that scientific garbage disposal remains a problem in the absence of landfill. He said thrust is being given on segregation of garbage before primary disposal and improvement of public sanitation.