PURI:The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (central) AB Ota on Wednesday directed the District Magistrate Arabind Agarwal to file criminal cases against people, who encroached upon Swargadwar land fraudulently.

At a review meeting of Swargadwar land scam here on Wednesday, Ota informed that 34.14 acres of land have been recovered and notices served to occupants by the Tehsildar for recovery of another 10 acres of land.In 1990, the Sri Jagannath temple administration had filed a case under Odisha Estate Abolition Act in the court of Tehsildar here to record over 34 acres of Swargadwar land, which were wrongly recorded in favour of some persons. The case stated that the land belonged to the temple since 1899 and without the knowledge of temple management committee, those were recorded in favour of some persons. Subsequently, the Tehsildar dismissed the case forcing the temple management to appeal before the court of the ADM.

After hearing the appeal, the ADM in June 2006 directed the Tehsildar to adjudicate the case afresh on merit. No further hearing was held in the Tehsildar court till RDC Ota recently directed to dispose of the case at the earliest. Following a direction by Ota, the Tehsildar had issued notices to persons occupying the property to file their pleas in April this year.

Among 18 petitions filed, one was from Govardhan Mutt. Manoj Kumar Rath, the spokesperson of Govardhan Mutt, had said that attempt to record five acres of Bebandobast (unsettled land) land in favour of Sri Jagannath temple cannot be done as the area includes the seat of Shankaracharya. Rath had demanded that Bebandobast area should be recorded in favour of Govardhan Mutt.

The RDC had constituted a 10-member committee headed by Agarwal to probe into the land scam. The probe panel found gross irregularities in the recording of land and fraud in alienating the temple land without getting necessary permission from the temple management. Ota informed that 13 persons were identified who committed the fraud.