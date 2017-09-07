PARADIP:Tension ran high in the Paradip Refinery of IOCL after death of a contractual worker on Wednesday. Labourers staged demonstration in front of IOCL main gate demanding compensation and employment to the kin of the deceased.

Santosh Sahu of Kabulpur village under Kujang police limits was working as a contract labourer in the refinery. He was engaged by a construction agency Punj Lloyd Infrastructure Ltd.Sources said he was working at a civil project site when Sahu fell down. Other workers at the site rescued him and informed the refinery officials. They alleged that due to delay in shifting him to medical for treatment, Sahu died. There was no staff to drive the ambulance and Sahu could be taken to Atharbanki Hospital only after three hours. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, irate workers staged a dharna in front of IOCL gate by burning tyres. As a result, transportation of construction materials and cargo was paralysed for several hours. Villagers of Kabulpur also demonstrated in front of gate no 4 of IOCL demanding compensation and employment to the kin of the deceased.

Sources said though the construction agency has an ambulance for its workers, it has not engaged a driver for the vehicle.One platoon of police force has been deployed at IOCL site to maintain law and order.