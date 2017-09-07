CUTTACK: Suspected Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Abdul Rehman was produced before District and Sessions Judge Court in Cuttack on Wednesday for hearing on his discharge petition.

Though the court concluded hearing on the petition filed by Rehman’s counsel and also the objection filled on behalf of State Government, hearing for the order in the terror link case has been posted for September 13. As per report, earlier, Rehman’s counsel had filed a discharge petition in the court. In the petition, Rehman’s counsel had stated that there is no material to frame the charges against the accused. So he should be discharged without proceeding with trials. However, Public Prosecutor (PP) Ajit Kumar Pataniak strongly opposed the petition and filed an objection on behalf of the Government.