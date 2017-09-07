BHUBANESWAR: Two groups of transgenders indulged in a brawl on Wednesday evening during the immersion procession of Lord Ganesh in Khandagiri. A group of transgenders from Bharatpur were going towards Kalinga Studio Square when they had a face-off with another group of transgenders. Both the groups clashed over a personal dispute and blocked the road for a couple of minutes before the city police arrived and used mild lathi-charge to disperse the erring locals. Sources said, one of the transgenders was attacked with a sharp weapon. More than three from both the groups were injured in the incident.

The incident comes barely days after two such violences were reported in Nayapalli and Sabar Sahi in Khandagiri during immersion processions of Lord Ganesh.Nayapalli police had seized around four vehicles from the spot, including the multi-utility vehicle carrying the idol of Lord Ganesh. The idol was immersed next day by the police.