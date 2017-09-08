BHUBANESWAR: School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patro said in the Assembly on Thursday that 12399 teachers are working on contract basis in the State. In a written reply to a question from Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Cong), the Minister said the number of teachers getting block grants is 19,406 while 1,592 primary school teachers are covered under block grant system. While highest number of 1535 block grant teachers are working in Mayurbhanj district, the lowest of 149 are working in Malkangiri district. He said, 180 block grant teachers are working in Koraput district.

L4853 cr outlay for MDM

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has fixed at an outlay of H4853.86 crore for implementation of mid-day meal in schools during the last six years. However, H567 crore could not be spent so far. In a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP) in the Assembly on Thursday, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patro said, the Centre provided H3209.2 crore during the period for implementation of the scheme. Provision of MDM is made for 47,10,654 students in 58,215 schools of the State, he said. While H6.83 is spent per student of primary school for a MDM, an allocation of H6.83 is spent a student of UP school.