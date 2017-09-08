SAMBALPUR: Members of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) staged dharna across Western Odisha on Thursday to protest against the government’s alleged apathy towards farmer suicides.They are up in arms as the members of the Standing Committee of Odisha Legislative Assembly did not visit Kendpali village in Bargarh district to probe the death of a farmer, Khainu Bagarti.

Staging dharna at Nelson Mandela Chowk here, they slammed the State Government for turning a blind eye to the needs of farmers and incidents of suicides. Besides Sambalpur, farmers of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Deogarh, Sundergarh and Kalahandi districts also protested at their respective districts.



The suicide of 52-year-old Bagarti allegedly over crop loss on February 28 had led to an uproar in the State. Subsequently, a proposal was adopted during the last budget session of the Assembly in March.

A 12-member team of the Standing Committee-II was supposed to visit Kendpali to investigate the cause of suicide on May 9, under the leadership of BJD MLA Pramila Mallik. The panel was supposed to draft a report and submit it during the next Assembly session. “MLAs of various political parties including BJD, BJP and Congress constitute the Standing Committee.

However, the proposal to probe the suicide seems to have been forgotten by all the members of the panel. It proves their insensitiveness towards farmers,”convener of POKSSS, Ashok Pradhan said. He added that the State Government has failed to provide irrigation to farmer and over 200 farmers in different parts of the State have committed suicide during 2015-16 financial year. “Farmers are forced to commit suicide due to faulty agriculture policy of the government and lack of irrigation facilities,” spokesperson of POKSSS, Saroj said.