BHUBANESWAR: Vigorously pushing Narendra Modi’s development agenda to deliver an Uttar Pradesh-like victory in Odisha, BJP president Amit Shah has taken the battle into the BJD camp by raising a debate on the issue of performance.The plan is simple: Pitch the 17-year BJD rule against the three years of NDA rule. As part of its concerted attack, the saffron party has decided to project the failures of the ruling dispensation here while highlighting the success of the NDA Government’s development schemes. His strategy already seems to be working with the ruling BJD pressing three senior leaders to refute Shah’s charges of mis-governance and daring the BJP for an open debate on the performance of the State and the Centre.

BJP president Amit Shah flanked by Union Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan and State party chief Basanta

Panda during a visit to Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

on Thursday | Shamim Qureshy

Keeping the BJD guessing about his strategy for Mission 120+, the BJP chief has already set the ball rolling by engaging a cross-section into the development debate. For this, Shah appears to be banking solely on the party’s organisational strength and its traditional support base. On his second trip to the State in two months, the master strategist is reaching to all sections of the society __ from intelligentsia to media houses; from religious and socio-cultural outfits to tapping social and mainstream plans. On Thursday, launching a diatribe against Naveen on all fronts, Shah targeted BJD for its alleged non-cooperation with the Centre for the development of the State.

“The NDA Government, led by Narendra Modi, has sanctioned projects worth `3,94,994 crore to the State in the last three years. However, there is no visible change in the development of Odisha as the BJD Government has failed to implement some projects while others are stuck due to non-cooperation,” Shah told a media conference here. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying winning award from news magazine is not the real indicator for one’s performance when large number of sanctioned projects are either stalled or not being implemented.

“We are not getting the desired support from the State Government for implementation of projects sanctioned by the Centre,” he said while listing out the projects sanctioned by the Centre.

Many States have made rapid progress in the last 20 years while Odisha is still backward despite huge financial resources made available by the Centre. He attributed the poor progress of the State to large scale corruption in all spheres of administration.

From governance to scams, Shah’s multi-pronged attack was scathing. The mining scam of Odisha is one of the biggest scams of the century, the BJP chief said, adding the Supreme Court rapped the State Government in no uncertain terms for its mega failure to check the loot of the natural resources. “Some of the comments of the Supreme Court (in its recent judgment on mining scam) has exposed the incompetency and non-performance of the State Government,” he added. Shah also said the State Government did nothing to stop the plunder by the chit fund companies as people close to the ruling dispensation were involved in the scam. The CBI is probing into the chit fund scam and doing its job without any external pressure. “We will not spare anyone, irrespective their social status or connection with the ruling party,” Shah said in response to a query.

BJD hits back, says Naveen retains people’s faith

Bhubaneswar: Even as BJP president Amit Shah launched a broadside against the ruling BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raising questions over the performance of the State Government during the last 17 years, the regional outfit launched a counter attack by dismissing the claim of the saffron party to win 120 seats in the next Assembly election.

Countering Shah’s statement that the BJD is driven by dynasty politics, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Keshari Deb, general secretary and former minister Sanjay Dasburma and spokesperson Arun Sahu said after the death of Biju Patnaik, Naveen entered politics because people of Odisha wanted him and put their faith in him. They said the Chief Minister has been able to retain people’s faith because of good governance for the last 17 years. Criticising Shah for his remarks against the State Government’s functioning, Sahu said, “The Chief Minister never speaks against anyone and does his job silently. Shah’s statement against a person of such stature is condemnable.”