BHUBANESWAR: Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons on Thursday stoked a controversy by saying that international tourists may consume beef in their country and then visit India.The Union Minister, who was here to attend a conference of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), was, however, quick to add that he is not the Food Minister to decide if anyone in the country should consume beef or not.



To a query if beef ban will hamper inflow of international tourists to the country, Alphons said, restriction on beef consumption impacting tourist flow in India is a cock and bull story. “They (international tourists) can consume beef in their respective countries and then come here,” he said.



Earlier this week, Alphons had stated that Modi Government is an inclusive one and consumption of beef is not really a concern in a state like Kerala, which attracts the maximum number of tourists in the country. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar too had stated that he will ensure there is no shortage of beef in the state, which is a popular tourist destination.