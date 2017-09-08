BHUBANESWAR: Even as the national BJP president Amit Shah launched a broadside against the ruling BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raising questions over the performance of the State Government during the last 17 years, the regional outfit launched a counter attack by dismissing the claim of the saffron party to win 120 seats in the next Assembly election. Countering Shah’s statement that the BJD is driven by dynasty politics, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Keshari Deb, general secretary and former minister Sanjay Dasburma and spokesperson Arun Sahu said after the death of Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik entered politics because people of Odisha wanted him and put their faith in him. They said, Naveen has been able to retain people’s faith because of good goverance for the last 17 years.



Criticising Shah for his remarks against the State Government’s functioning, Sahu said, “The Chief Minister never speaks against anyone and does his job silently. Shah’s statement against a person of such stature is condemnable.” Referring to Shah’s statement on the non-performance of the State Government, Deb said, “BJP must come out with an answer why different ministries of the Central Government award the State Government for its contribution towards sports, rural schemes and other issues,” he said and asked, “Is Shah correct or are the ministries correct.”



On Shah’s statement that the Centre is giving enough funds to the State but the Government is not cooperating in developmental works, Deb said it is the responsibility of the Centre to provide funds to States. “Rather, the Modi Government should present details of Odisha’s contribution to the tax and non-tax revenue of the Centre and the assistance provided to the State,” he said. Deb said, Shah’s claim that BJP will win 120 seats in the next election is a false propaganda. Dasburma said, a conspiracy has been launched by BJP to defame the State Government to win the next election. However, the BJP will never succeed, he said. BJD secretary Bijay Nayak was also present.