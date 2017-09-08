JEYPORE: Police on Thursday sounded an alert over spread of the fatal Blue Whale challenge in the tribal region following reports of anxiety among school students about the online game.

The police administration held an emergency meeting at Jeypore to curb the spread of the game in the region. An awareness camp on the deadly online game was also organised at Agrasen Bhawan. Police officials, social activists and experts participated in the camp and urged locals, especially parents, to monitor the social media activities of their children and prevent them from using smart phones.



Sources said cases of depression among students of different educational institutions in Jeypore sub-division have come to the fore as some parents rushed for medical aid anticipating the possibility of their children falling victim to this deadly game. Recently, a student was sent to Bhubaneswar after his parents found the child showing interest to stay alone and use smart phone. On being approached, medical staff advised the parents to prevent the child from using smart phone and television till his recovery.



No sooner did the news spread, locals, especially parents of school-going children, got panicked and requested teachers to sensitise students to stay away from the game. Cases of students showing interest and getting curious about the online game have been reported from different parts of Koraput, Jeypore and Sunabeda areas, keeping the police administration on its toes. Jeypore SDPO Rajendra Senapati informed that police are on high alert over the game and have intensified awareness campaign to prevent youngsters from falling victim to the game. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. So far, no such case has been reported to the police," he added.