JHARSUGUDA/SAMBALPUR : People living in Tilgi village, where Mahanadi enters Odisha from Chhattisgarh, and also people of Mahulpali, Semulia, Sukhasuda, Temlia and Kusmel villages in Jharsuguda district, were shocked to see the river carrying so little water during the two months of monsoon. This year, the villagers, who usually took country boats to cross the river, walked across it to reach other side. The drastic fall in flow of water has also took a toll on kharif crop. The lift irrigation points refused to ooze water with the intake wells on the bed of the river having less water.

While some managed to rope in diesel pump sets to save their crop, many others were left high and dry. Barrages constructed upstream by Chhattisgarh Government and scanty rainfall seem to have spelt doom for Hirakud dam. The number of gates through which flood water is released from the dam during monsoon has reduced drastically and so also the water level in the reservoir. Hoping for a rise in inflow of water to the dam, the authorities had released some water. But even as monsoon came to an end, the water level stood at 621.58 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.



Normally, it has been seen that there is rise in water level during September. On Monday, the water level stood at 621.60 feet. Experts said considering the inflow, the water level in the reservoir will dip further. Flood water was released from the dam for the first time on July 23 and no water has been released since July 31. Last year, water was released from the gates on August 5 and it continued till October 17.

The situation has once again brought to the fore the need for a relook at the rule curve which determines water management in the reservoir. As per the rule curve, the water level should be 630 feet by September-end, which now seems to be a far cry.