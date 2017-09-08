JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) on Thursday staged demonstration and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Biju Patnaik Chowk here protesting the State Cabinet’s approval of 7th Pay Commission by ignoring the demands of farmers.The agitators stated that though nearly 70 per cent of the population in Odisha are dependent on farming, farmers have been completely neglected by both the Central and State Governments.

While farmers continue to live in pathetic condition, nothing has been done to fulfil their demands which include remunerative price for farm produce and pension, they said.Instead of fulfilling the demands of farmers, the Government has decided to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission by putting a burden on the exchequer, said farmer leader Sesadev Nanda.Another farmer leader Rashmiranjan Swain said while the State Government has failed to provide pension to farmers and increase the price of agricultural produce citing lack of funds, it has hiked salaries of its employees under the recommendations by the pay commission.