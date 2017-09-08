BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday issued notification for implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the lowest pay of `16,600 and highest pay of `2,16,800 per month.

The fitment committee, as recommended by the Commission and adopted by the Centre, has proposed the introduction of Pay Matrix in lieu of the pay system of pay band and grade pay. The pay matrix will have 17 levels against 18-grade pay prevailing in the existing structure of the State Government employees by suggesting one level for the Grade Pay of `5,400 prevailing both in pay band 2 and 3.

Official sources said this will address the grievances of a large number of employees where the promoted officers in the same cadre were at a comparatively disadvantageous position vis-a-vis directly recruited officers. For the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure, the fitment committee recommended that the pay in the applicable level in the pay matrix will be the one obtained by multiplying the existing basic pay (pay in pay band plus grade pay) as on January 1, 2016, by a factor of 2.57.

A junior assistant drawing pay of `6,200 in pay band 1 with grade pay of `1,900 will get the revised pay of ` 21,100 per month while junior assistants without promotion getting the pay of `12,250 in pay band 2 with grade pay of `4,200 will get a salary of `42,600 per month. The pay of senior assistant with a salary of `11,300 in pay band 2 with grade pay of `4,200 will revise to `41,000 per month. An employee starting service as gram panchayat extension officer, having availed first, second and third Rapid Assured Career Progression (RACP) and gets promotion as sub-divisional panchayat officer (SDPO) drawing pay of `19,780 in pay band 2 with grade pay of `5400. His salary will be revised to `65,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Mid-level and senior officials will get salary of `1,42,400, `1,51,100, `1,77,500, `2,08,700, 2,15,900 and 2,16,300 as per the new pay matrix. The State Government employees will continue to draw the house rent allowance/other allowances equal to the amount drawn immediately before the date of publication of the notification of revised pay rules till a decision is taken in this regard.