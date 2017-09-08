BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly began on a sombre note with members cutting across partylines paying tributes to Subal Sahu, Congress MLA who passed away recently. The members also condoled the deaths of former MLA Sura Sethi and constable Laxmikant Jani.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved the condolence motion over the demise of the leaders and Jani as soon as the House assembled for the day. Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra and Pradip Purohit (BJP) also paid their condolences following which silence for a minute was observed in the House.

Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat described their losses as irreparable. The Speaker later adjourned the House for the day and will resume on Friday.