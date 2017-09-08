BHUBANESWAR: Electronics and Information Technology department on Thursday issued an advisory on the Blue Whale Game. The advisory pointed out that the game does not require any website, application or mobile app to participate in the deadly game. The advisory stressed to keep strong passwords for social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google Plus, among others, and not to share the those with anyone.

The department instructed to use HTTPS to connect to the social networking sites especially while using the public hotspot, and set the search engine on the 'safe search' mode on browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera and others.

