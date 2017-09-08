ROURKELA: Mahila police registered a rape case against Rakesh Joss Tirkey (31), the son of Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, here on Thursday. A 28-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped by the MLA’s son on the pretext of marriage. “The statement of the victim has been recorded. Her medical examination has been done. Investigation in this case is underway,” Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said.

Contacted, the MLA said he would ensure that his son surrenders and would take the legal route to fight the case. Moreover, he said his son should be punished, if found guilty. While Rakesh works in a cooperative bank in Bilaspur, the complainant stays in Mandira Dam area with her relatives, sources said.