KENDRAPARA: An abandoned newborn baby girl was found in a temple at Chandapur village within Nikirei police limits here on Thursday .The baby girl, wrapped in a polythene bag with her umbilical cord and placenta still attached, was first spotted by Saraswati Sethi, a villager. “I heard the cries of the infant in the morning while plucking flowers near Shani temple and rescued her,” said Sethi.

The baby was first taken to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara and later shifted to Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack as her condition was not stable, said Nikirei IIC Pramod Lenka. Police have no idea how long the infant was lying alone in the temple, he said.



“We are trying to trace the baby’s parents. A case has been lodged against the unidentified parents of the infant,’’ the IIC added.Later in the day, members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took custody of the baby.‘’We suspect that an unwed mother might have abandoned her newborn baby to save herself from social stigma,’’ said chairman of district unit of CWC Sishir Kumar Routray.



Notably, a couple was arrested for abandoning their newborn daughter at Jajpur Road CHC three months back. Similarly, police had arrested a man on charges of dumping his newborn baby girl near a manure heap at Shyamasundarpur within Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district around six months back.