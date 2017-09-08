BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly began with a sombre note with members cutting across partylines paying rich tributes to Subal Sahu, Congress MLA who passed away recently.

Deaths of former MLA Sura Sethi and constable Laxmikant Jani were condoled by the members.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik moved the condolence motion over the demise of the leaders and Jani as soon as the house assembled for the day. Leader of the opposition Narasingh Mishra and Pradip Purohit (BJP) also condoled the deaths following which silence for a minute was observed in the house.

Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat described their losses as irreparable. The Speaker later adjourned the house for the day till tomorrow in respect of the departed souls.