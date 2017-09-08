BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today requested the Centre to set up a hub of the Tata Memorial Centre at the capital city to provide affordable care to the cancer patients.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said Odisha has been receiving a good number of patients requiring various types of medical interventions from the neighbouring states.

Naveen said though Odisha has a number of private hospitals apart from a branch of AIIMS and government hospitals in around the capital city, the need for an advanced cancer hospital and research centre in the public sector is immensely felt to provide affordable care to the cancer patients.

The chief minister said as the Centre has been setting up hubs of the Tata Memorial Centre at different locations including Sangrur, Visakhapatnam and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, it would be helpful to have a hub in Odisha in view of the state's emerging role in providing medical care. He said this hub will be of invaluable service to the poor patients of Odisha as well as from the neighbouring states.

He assured to provide all necessary support from the state government for setting up the hub.