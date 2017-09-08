BHUBANESWAR: Accepting the ruling BJD’s challenge for an open debate on its achievements in the last 17 years versus 3 years of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, he is ready for a discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Reacting to BJD’s denunciation of BJP president Amit Shah for his critical remarks on the State Government, Pradhan said, the ruling party is unable to digest the truth.

“I am ready for an open debate with Chief Minister on all issues raised by BJD leaders,” Pradhan said.Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the Union Minister advised the BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb to raise the issue of financial assistance given by the previous UPA government at Centre and the NDA Government to the State. “We will give him a fitting reply on the issue,” he said.

On the issue of minimum support price hike for paddy, Pradhan said agriculture is in the concurrent list and it is the responsibility of both the Centre and State to assist the farmers. If the State Government wants to give more to the farmers it should declare bonus as done by the neighbouring Chhattisgarh government.

“We have been demanding waiver of agricultural loan to the farmers of the State. If the State Government is more concerned about the farmers it should follow the example of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Government by writing off the loan of the farmers,” he added.