BHUBANESWAR: With sanitation and availability of drinking water being two pressing problems at almost all tourist destinations in the State, the Tourism Department has now sought help of the Panchayati Raj Department to extend the facilities to visitors.It has been decided that drinking water and sanitation wing of the Panchayati Raj Department will take over all the toilet blocks and tourist reception centres, having facilities of lavatories and drinking water, of the Tourism Department to maintain them. Although the Tourism Department had build several toilet complexes in the State, these facilities are of no use in the absence of regular maintenance. At least 14 to 20 per cent of State’s tourism budget goes into putting sanitation measures in place at various destinations every year.



Tourism Director Nitin B Jawale said, the Panchayati Raj Department is now working out the modalities and the project would be implemented in the ensuing tourism season. Local communities would be involved in maintaining the facilities, he said.The Tourism Department has also started constructing barricades at the 20 identified dangerous selfie spots. Work on one such spot in Machkund has been completed. The department had earlier identified waterfalls like Sanaghagara, Badaghagara and spots in Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika, Dhauli and Khandagiri as dangerous selfie spots.