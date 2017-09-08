BHUBANESWAR: Taking a break from brainstorming sessions with party leaders on accomplishing ‘Mission 120+’ in Odisha, BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday met members from different spiritual and socio-cultural organisations operating in the State.Shah, who is on a three-day tour to the State, held discussions with representatives from different mutts, ashrams, spiritual organisations and people working in different social fields for more than half-an-hour over lunch at the State Guest House.



Stating that the country is rich in culture and traditions, the BJP strategist lauded the contributions of such organisations for upkeep of social harmony. He sought their support to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise his vision of a new India by 2022. He wanted to know problems faced by different mutts and temples and assured to look into the crisis. Among others, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP State president Basanta Panda, former president KV Singhdeo, former Minister Surama Padhi and former MLA Pratap Sarangi were present.