BHUBANESWAR: A woman, who has been claiming to be the wife of Talcher MLA, attempted suicide in front of Chief Minister’s residence here on Thursday. The woman, a native of Khurda, cut her left hand using a sharp object. She was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital and later taken to Airfield police station. The woman told mediapersons that she was compelled to attempt suicide as the Chief Minister had not paid any heed to her grievance. She also threatened to commit suicide in future if the MLA, Braja Kishore Pradhan, did not accept her as his wife.



The woman accused the city police of not taking any action against the legislator, who allegedly married her in 2014. The police later escorted the woman to her house in the city. The woman had earlier staged a dharna in front of the MLA’s house at Handidhua in Talcher. The woman had left Talcher after lodging a compliant in Chainpal outpost alleging that he was not accepting her as his wife.She had also lodged a complaint with the Commissionerate Police and the National Human Rights Commission against Pradhan. The Talcher MLA, on the other hand, had said that it was a political ploy to defame him.