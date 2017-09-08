BHUBANESWAR: Two leading global organsiations have partnered with the State Government to train teachers to identify children with suspected vision problems in Odisha.VisionSpring and SightSavers will help clear the backlog of students who require but have not yet received corrective glasses. They will also create awareness on the need for vision correction.Funded by Odisha Government, the project aims to screen over one lakh students in over 130 schools and provide free comprehensive eye tests to around 40,000 students identified with possible vision error.



While SightSavers is engaged to train teachers to identify children with vision problem through basic pre-screening, VisionSpring is conducting follow-on refraction camps and providing prescription glasses where needed. So far 1,300 teachers in over 130 schools have been trained and will act as vision champions for their respective schools, helping to make the institutions ‘clear vision schools’ in future.

In February, VisionSpring’s Hub and Spoke team had conducted a large eye screening programme for children in Angul to improve their learning outcomes.



Quoting a recent study in China that found providing glasses to children with blurry vision had the same impact on test scores as an additional half year of schooling, an official said when you can’t see, you can’t learn. He said the State Government is committed to fulfill the mandate laid out in the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) in the current five-year plan, reducing the prevalence of blindness to just 0.3 per cent by 2020. VisionSpring anticipates reaching as many as 70,000 students across the country with vision-correcting glasses, some through collaborations with corporate partners, by year end.