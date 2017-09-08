JAGATSINGHPUR: The anti-liquor movement by women of Gadharishpur under Erasama block spilled over to Kusupur panchayat of Balikuda block as irate activists forced the wives of two liquor traders to wear a garland of slippers and paraded them in different villages on Thursday evening.Taking cue from a recent similar incident at Gadharishpur, local women decided to teach a lesson to the liquor traders of the area. On a tip off in the evening, the women activists rushed to Nendera village of the panchayat where two traders were selling liquor.

Though the liquor traders managed to escape from the spot, irate women caught hold of their wives - Kuni Mandal and Gita Bera. Kuni and Bera were forced to wear a garland of slippers before being paraded in the panchayat. The wife duo apologised and promised that they will stop selling liquor in the village. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo.



Sources said country liquor is being illegally sold in open outlets and betel shops in different villages of Kusupur panchayat. The growing menace of illicit liquor has also led to an increase in number of drunkards and miscreants in the locality. Incidents of local women being misbehaved by miscreants in an inebriated state have also come to the fore.Kusupur Sarpanch Prasant Kumar Hati said despite restriction, the duo’s husbands Bhim Mandal and Babu Bera were selling liquor illegally in the panchayat. Local women took the step to teach them a lesson, he added.Further investigation into the incident is on, police said.