KENDRAPARA: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station Nilakakantha Patra and Havildar Debabrat Nayak for accepting `5,000 as bribe from Chinmay Prasad Kar of Bhagabanpur village to grant him bail under PR bond. A case was pending against Kar in the police station and the officials demanded `5,000 from him to grant him bail under PR bond as per Section 41B of CrPC. Later, he approached the Vigilance officials who laid a trap and caught the police officials red-handed on Friday. Both were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, said Vigilance DSP Ananta Narayan Mohanty.



