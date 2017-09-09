BHUBANESWAR: After feeling the pulse of a cross-section of people in the State over the last two days, Amit Shah on Friday got down to do what he does best - connect with the grassroot level workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).On the last day of his three-day trip to the State, the BJP chief called upon the party workers to take a pledge for building a new and prosperous Odisha. The mission, he said, will be possible only if the saffron party comes to power with a big victory over the ruling BJD in 2019 election.

Addressing an impressive gathering of BJP workers from 36,000 polling booths of the State, a first of its kind, he exhorted them to work to realise his dream of ‘Mission 120+’. “We have done it in the past in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, and we will do it again in Odisha,” he said.

The master strategist of BJP had a simple mantra for his party’s foot soldiers: Delivering the message of Modi’s good governance and pro-poor initiatives to people. “Visit at least 50 houses, tell the families about the initiatives of Modi Government in the last three years, explain them about BJP’s idea of a New Odisha and how the BJD Government is a barrier in the process of the State’s development,” Shah advised the party workers.

After replicating the UP model of booth contact programme with local flavour called ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Majbhoot’ in Odisha, the convention of booth level workers is another initiative to invigorate them and further strengthen the grassroot structures of the party.

Lambasting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the poor progress of Odisha, Shah said the State is far away from development despite huge financial assistance from the Centre.Dubbing the BJD Government as incompetent, the BJP chief appealed to the people to remove this Government and bring BJP to power if they desire to see rapid progress.“I have not come here to tell you the success stories of BJP Government at the Centre in the last three years, but to take account of the Naveen Patnaik Government in the last 17 years,” he said.“We have not done any favour to Odisha people by giving `4 lakh crore in the last three years. That was their due. The State Government has to give detailed accounts of the funds it received from the Centre,” he added.



Claiming that the States under BJP rule have made rapid progress, Shah said Odisha has not moved an inch in the last 17 years. The BJD Government has not been able to meet the basic needs of the people. “We want to build an Odisha where every people will get job, earn their livelihood and serve their parents,” he said.Union Ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradha and several senior leaders including KV Singhdeo, Suresh Pujari and Pratap Sarangi also spoke.



